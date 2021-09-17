CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

One lawyer's mission helping the incarcerated inspires global movement

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CNN’s Anderson Cooper introduces us to Alexander McLean, founder of Justice Defenders. Justice Defenders provides extensive training for inmates and prison guards across Africa, teaching everything from basic court procedures to a full law degree-granting program.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Movement Lawyering: Using People Power to Promote Change

Over the past several years, surging social movements have not only taken to the streets, but have taken the helm of political transformation across the country. Of course, we can view much of American history through a social movement lens. Before the Civil War, the abolition movement fought slavery; after Reconstruction, the Gilded Age saw a clash between capital and labor that led to class-based social movements fighting for workers’ rights; anti-war movements sprung up in response to World War I and II and later, Vietnam; and the civil rights movement spanned decades in the fight for racial justice. Movements have likewise marked the 21st century. The fight for marriage equality redefined the LGBTQ rights movement. The immigrant rights movement launched mass demonstrations calling for pathways to citizenship and status for Dreamers. And Occupy Wall Street challenged economic inequality on behalf of the 99%.
PROTESTS
Law.com

Meet the Lawyers Who Help Lawyers in Trouble

Like anyone facing charges from the federal government, last week Michael Sussman needed a lawyer—fast. Yet unlike the average person who often has no understanding of where to go to find a good attorney, Sussman—a lawyer himself—knew exactly who to call.
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anderson Cooper
Daily Mail

Former Fox host Bill O'Reilly predicts he 'will wind up in prison' after his new book is published on the war on terror because it's 'filled with classified information'

Former Fox News host and political commentator Bill O'Reilly has suggested his upcoming book on the war on terror will likely see him 'wind up in prison'. During an appearance on Newsmax late Wednesday night with hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith, O'Reilly pushed his new book entitled Killing the Killers: The Secret War which he claimed contains a wealth of classified information which he could be prosecuted for printing.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Couple endures ‘nightmare’ honeymoon in Barbados as bride has to isolate in ‘jail-like’ quarantine facility

A couple endured a “nightmare” honeymoon in Barbados after the bride tested positive for Covid-19 and had to spend 10 days in a “jail-like” quarantine facility.Amy, 27, and Alberto, 33, from Chiswick got married in Ireland before travelling to the Caribbean island nation three days later.They had both tested negative for coronavirus before their flight, but were required to take a second test on arrival. The next day, Amy received a positive result, necessitating 10 days of self-isolation.“She was so scared and was crying, it was horrible,” Alberto told the Daily Mail. “I stayed on the phone with her all...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Guards#Justice Defenders
TheDailyBeast

Secret State Department Report Suggests Likely Cause of Havana Syndrome

A secret report from the State Department concluded that the likely cause of the mysterious Havana Syndrome is not nefarious microwaves, as officials have publicly hypothesized, BuzzFeed News reports. The source of the unexplained cocktail of neurological symptoms may be something you might hear on any given evening: crickets. A scientific advisory board, the JASON group, authored the report for the bureau in 2018, two years after the first reported incident of Havana Syndrome. The report reads, “No plausible single source of energy (neither radio/microwaves nor sonic) can produce both the recorded audio/video signals and the reported medical effects. We believe the recorded sounds are mechanical or biological in origin, rather than electronic. The most likely source is the Indies short-tailed cricket.”
U.S. POLITICS
Newswise

Doctor who claims that there's a significant uptick in cancers in vaccinated people offers no supported evidence

An article published on LifeSite News, a site started by a Canadian national "pro-life" organization, says that an Idaho doctor is seeing a "massive ‘uptick’ in various autoimmune diseases and cancers in patients who have been vaccinated." The doctor is Ryan Cole, a board-certified pathologist and owner and operator of a diagnostics lab. Dr. Cole provides no evidence or data to back this claim.
CANCER
MilitaryTimes

‘An absolute slap in the face’: Medical group superintendent kept her job after investigation found she created a toxic workplace

Airmen are upset by a decision to keep the former enlisted superintendent of one of the Air Force’s largest inpatient medical facilities in her job after an investigation found she abused her authority by playing favorites and undermining other subordinates over two years. Chief Master Sgt. Lisa Williams, who until...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Teachers call angry parents terrorists: School officials beg Biden to send in the FBI to protect them from 'extremist' parents angry over vaccine and mask mandates and say it should be treated as 'domestic terrorism'

An institution representing more than 90,000 school officials across the US begged Joe Biden Wednesday to send FBI and Secret Service agents to protect them from 'mobs' of angry parents irate over vaccine and mask mandates forced upon their children - asserting their protests should be treated as 'domestic terrorism' by 'extremist hate organizations.'
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: ‘The vaccine is more harmful than the coronavirus itself’ — How one floundering Ohio lawyer played the right wing circuit and turned disinformation into a lucrative business

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. In one of dozens of recent media appearances, Ohio attorney Thomas Renz was claiming that coronavirus vaccines were more harmful than...
OHIO STATE
Law.com

The London Lawyer Briefing: It’s Always One Step Forward, Two Steps Back for Women

Your article was successfully shared with the contacts you provided. Being a woman can sometimes feel like banging your head against a brick wall. As much as the world makes the right noises in conversations about gender equality, diversity and women’s rights, barely a week seems to go by when something dramatic happens that reminds us so little has changed.
U.K.
The Independent

Harvard doctors protest outside Moderna CEO’s home

More than a dozen doctors from Harvard Medical School held a protest outside the home of Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, urging the company to share its Covid-19 vaccine technology with the rest of the world.The doctors gathered on Wednesday afternoon at the home in Beacon Hill in Boston, Massachusetts in front of a pile of fake human bones. The doctors also criticised President Joe Biden and his administration for not forcing the company to share its technology with other companies on a global scale. They also slammed what they argued was the inadequate size of US commitments to send...
PROTESTS
Fox News

Matthew Dowd once urged 'White male Christians' like himself to 'step back,' allow women, minorities to lead

Liberal pundit-turned-politician Matthew Dowd once called for "White male Christians" like himself to be sidelined in politics. Dowd, who has launched a Democratic bid for lieutenant governor in Texas, penned an opinion piece for ABC News in 2018 appealing to his racial, religious and gender peers in response to the contentious Supreme Court nomination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
POLITICS
ABA Journal

Once-incarcerated lawyer poet is among winners of MacArthur 'genius grants'

A lawyer and poet once imprisoned for a carjacking committed at age 16 is among 25 people who won the MacArthur Foundation fellowships, commonly known as "genius grants." Reginald Dwayne Betts won approval for his Connecticut law license in 2017 after graduating from Yale Law School. He also published three poetry collections and a memoir after his release from prison, the Washington Post reports.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CNN

CNN

663K+
Followers
102K+
Post
547M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy