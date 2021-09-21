CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

Yuma Daily Sun
 10 days ago

COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu. COVID-19 has now killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic did — approximately 675,000. The U.S. population a century ago was just one-third of what it is today, meaning the flu cut a much bigger, more lethal swath through the country. But the COVID-19 crisis is by any measure a colossal tragedy in its own right, especially given the incredible advances in scientific knowledge since then and the failure to take maximum advantage of the vaccines available this time.

www.yumasun.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedrumbeat.com

White House announces new vaccine mandates

In a new COVID strategy announced on Sept. 9, President Joe Biden enacted sweeping vaccine mandates that would affect workers at private companies or corporations as well as many federal workers. While it doesn’t make vaccines required across the board, it may affect students who fit the requirements mentioned below.
PHARMACEUTICALS
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did The Cyber Ninjas Audit Report Say The 2020 Election Should Not Be Certified?

A viral Instagram post claims the Cyber Ninjas audit report said the 2020 presidential election should not be certified. The “executive summary” document appears to have been fabricated, as drafts obtained by local media outlets and the final copy submitted to the state Senate do not contain a recommendation that the election should not be certified. Cyber Ninjas, the firm contracted for the audit, said in a press release it was fake.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Secret State Department Report Suggests Likely Cause of Havana Syndrome

A secret report from the State Department concluded that the likely cause of the mysterious Havana Syndrome is not nefarious microwaves, as officials have publicly hypothesized, BuzzFeed News reports. The source of the unexplained cocktail of neurological symptoms may be something you might hear on any given evening: crickets. A scientific advisory board, the JASON group, authored the report for the bureau in 2018, two years after the first reported incident of Havana Syndrome. The report reads, “No plausible single source of energy (neither radio/microwaves nor sonic) can produce both the recorded audio/video signals and the reported medical effects. We believe the recorded sounds are mechanical or biological in origin, rather than electronic. The most likely source is the Indies short-tailed cricket.”
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
washingtonnewsday.com

Brian Laundrie’s Appearance Will Have Changed, According to a Forensic Artist

Brian Laundrie’s Appearance Will Have Changed, According to a Forensic Artist. Brian Laundrie’s looks will have changed since his last known sighting, according to a prominent forensic artist. Laundrie was last spotted on September 14 entering the large Carlton Reserve in Florida, where he is a person of interest in...
CELEBRITIES
abccolumbia.com

About 150 Afghan refugees will settle in the Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV)– Following the withdrawal from Afghanistan, many Afghan allies are looking for a better life in America. Military officials say about 150 Afghans will be settled in the Lowcountry of South Carolina. Local groups are meeting in the Lowcounty to discuss ways to help the refugees acclimate...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Harvard doctors protest outside Moderna CEO’s home

More than a dozen doctors from Harvard Medical School held a protest outside the home of Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, urging the company to share its Covid-19 vaccine technology with the rest of the world.The doctors gathered on Wednesday afternoon at the home in Beacon Hill in Boston, Massachusetts in front of a pile of fake human bones. The doctors also criticised President Joe Biden and his administration for not forcing the company to share its technology with other companies on a global scale. They also slammed what they argued was the inadequate size of US commitments to send...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pierre Trudeau
MSNBC

White House calls out Republicans who seem to enjoy creating chaos

At yesterday's White House press briefing, a reporter asked press secretary Jen Psaki about how Democrats will overcome Republican tactics and raise the debt ceiling before it's too late. It was a subject she seemed eager to address:. "... Republicans are playing politics with an economic catastrophe, and they're treating...
POTUS
Ash Jurberg

The 3 billionaires who live in Jackson, Wyoming

Each year Forbes releases a report listing all the billionaires in the world. In 2021 there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. So it is a very exclusive club. Of those 2,755, three of them live in Jackson, Wyoming. So today, let's take a look at the lucky people living in Jackson who can call themselves a billionaire.
JACKSON, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Casualties#Lawsuits#Ap News#Covid#Americans#Spanish#Emory University#Haitians#Liberal Party#Ctv#Parliament#Canadians#Conservatives#Washington Post#Braid
Washington Examiner

Turkey's Erdogan bows to Russia and demands billions from US

Recep Tayyip Erdogan was unhappy on Wednesday. Flying home from a Black Sea resort meeting with Vladimir Putin, the Turkish president again lamented his suspension from the F-35 fighter jet alliance, which has allowed many U.S. allies to purchase the overrated jet . Turkey was included until Erdogan decided to purchase Russia's S-400 air defense system.
WORLD
Fox News

Toomey clashes with CBS host for saying GOP could 'relieve' debt ceiling crisis: Dems control the government!

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Penn., had a contentious exchange with CBS host Tony Dokoupil over the ongoing debate on Capitol Hill over raising the debt ceiling. Dokoupil began the hostile interview Thursday by citing the "anxiety" over the debt ceiling and claimed it was "increased with bipartisan votes," asking him why Republican lawmakers are "playing this game of brinkmanship now" based on "past spending."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Louisiana Illuminator

Congress passes bill to avert government shutdown

This story has been updated. WASHINGTON — Congress made a last-minute dash to avert a government shutdown on Thursday, with the U.S. Senate approving a short-term spending bill just hours ahead of a midnight deadline. Every Democratic and independent senator and 15 Republicans supported the bill in the 65-35 vote. The GOP senators in the […] The post Congress passes bill to avert government shutdown appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
United Nations
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Dubai
KSN News

Al-Qaeda leader killed in drone strike

Fox News has confirmed a senior Al-Qaeda leader has been killed in a drone strike in Syria. Salim Abu-Ahmad was killed in the airstrike near Idlib, Syria, on September 20. He was responsible for planning, funding, and approving trans-regional Al-Qaeda attacks. The Associated Press noted a drone strike hit a vehicle traveling on a rural […]
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy