Lake-Lehman School Board returns to Zoom for short monthly meeting

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 10 days ago

LEHMAN TWP. — The Lake-Lehman School Board opted to return to the Zoom online format for Monday’s regular monthly meeting, which was short and primarily involved routine resignations and appointments.

Resignations accepted were secondary physical education teacher Ellen Kuzma, assistant junior high soccer coach George Manzoni, assistant swimming coach Thomas Manzoni and part-time maintenance worker John Calomino.

Sport assistant coach appointments were John Christopher Chapple for junior high boys soccer at $2,602, Joseph Yankoski for varsity boys basketball at $4,933, Jennifer Purdy for varsity girls basketball at $2,891, Janene Kasarda for junior high girls basketball at $2,891, and Joshua Sayre for varsity wrestling for $4,933.

The board also appointed Mary May Iorio and Cheryl TerBush as part-time food service workers, 5.5 hours per day, 185 days per year, at an hourly rate of $11.

