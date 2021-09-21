Eddie George gets shoutout from Joey Galloway after first win as Tennessee State coach
Ohio State legend Eddie George has found his way back into the win column in college football, and this time as a head coach. The first-year Tennessee State coach led the Tigers to their first win of the year on Saturday via a 41-7 route of Kentucky State, and that prompted George to receive a shoutout over the weekend from ESPN college football analyst and former Ohio State teammate Joey Galloway.247sports.com
