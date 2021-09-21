Vaccines for kids are coming. What would it take to mandate them in Vermont schools?

What would it take for a Covid-19 vaccine to be listed alongside the measles, chickenpox and polio vaccines required for kids to attend school in Vermont?. The question may soon need an answer: Pfizer and BioNTech are expected to file for emergency use authorization any day now for use in children ages 5 to 11. If the federal regulatory process goes as planned, Covid-19 shots could be available for kids in that age group as soon as Halloween, the New York Times reported Monday.