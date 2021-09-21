MUSC participating in study on effectiveness of outpatient COVID-19 treatments, including Ivermectin
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – MUSC is participating in a trial led by Duke University researchers which explores three drugs as outpatient COVID-19 treatment options. The trial, named ACTIV-6, is studying “fluticasone, a corticosteroid often used for asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease that is delivered via inhaler; fluvoxamine, an antidepressant in pill form; and ivermectin, a drug that is used to treat parasitic infections,” often in farm animals.www.counton2.com
Comments / 0