Charleston, SC

MUSC participating in study on effectiveness of outpatient COVID-19 treatments, including Ivermectin

By Chase Laudenslager
counton2.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – MUSC is participating in a trial led by Duke University researchers which explores three drugs as outpatient COVID-19 treatment options. The trial, named ACTIV-6, is studying “fluticasone, a corticosteroid often used for asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease that is delivered via inhaler; fluvoxamine, an antidepressant in pill form; and ivermectin, a drug that is used to treat parasitic infections,” often in farm animals.

