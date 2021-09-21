CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Morgan Wallen reportedly only donated a third of his promised $500,000 to Black-led organisations

By Matt Doria
NME
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo months after Morgan Wallen first pledged to donate “around $500,000” (£366,000) to Black-led organisations, the disgraced country star has reportedly only committed a total of $165,000 (£121,000), which was given to a single group. Wallen sparked controversy back in February after a video of him using a racial slur...

www.nme.com

Comments / 1

Related
talentrecap.com

Morgan Wallen Announces Country Thunder Takeover Tour Post-Scandal

The Voice alum Morgan Wallen announced his much anticipated Country Thunder Takeover Tour this week. The country singer revealed the dates for several headlining concerts featuring special guests Granger Smith, Larry Fleet, Jon Langston, and ERNEST. While it’s without a doubt that Wallen has caught himself in trouble recently, the tour seems to be an attempt to climb back from the scandal.
CELEBRITIES
Laredo Morning Times

'Exceptionally Misleading': Morgan Wallen Pledged $500K to Black-Led Groups, But the Money Seems Largely M.I.A.

“Before this incident, my album was already doing well; it was already being well-received by critics and by fans,” he told host Michael Strahan, five months after the video surfaced. “Me and my team noticed that whenever this whole incident happened, that there was a spike in my sales. So we tried to calculate … how much it had spiked from this incident. We got to a number somewhere around $500,000, and we decided to donate that money to some organizations, BMAC [the Black Music Action Coalition] being the first one.”
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
papermag.com

Morgan Wallen Kinda Hoped You Forgot That Money He Promised

Back in February, ahead of a planned appearance on Saturday Night Live, country singer Morgan Wallen came under fire for a leaked video of him saying the N-word. After being banned from airwaves and dropped from said musical gig, Wallen later went on Good Morning America to apologize for his use of the racial slur and pledged to donate $500,000 from the spike in sales of his debut album since the video came out to organizations that supported Black people and musicians. Now, a couple months after the fact, the organization Wallen donated to has said they've only received a fraction of what was promised.
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Bits And Pieces: Morgan Wallen, Gabby Barrett & More!

Morgan Wallen is set to perform at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN on Saturday, October 30th. The lineup also includes Granger Smith, Larry Fleet, Jon Langston and Ernest. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday (September 21st). Gabby Barrett has premiered the video for her new single “Footprints on the...
BRISTOL, TN
Montgomery Advertiser

Morgan Wallen announces four city headlining tour for fall 2021

Country singer Morgan Wallen announced a four city headlining tour for this upcoming fall via his fan club texting list on Monday. Wallen begins the series of shows on Oct. 23 at the Auburn Rodeo in Auburn, Alabama with Parker McCollum, Jon Langston and Trey Lewis. A week later, on...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
George Floyd
987thebull.com

Morgan Wallen is officially heading out on tour!

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 10: Morgan Wallen performs onstage during CASH FEST In Celebration Of YouTube Originals Documentary THE GIFT: THE JOURNEY OF JOHNNY CASH at War Memorial Auditorium on November 10, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for YouTube ) Did you happen to catch the...
NASHVILLE, TN
B105

Morgan Wallen Banned From Attending 2021 CMA Awards

Morgan Wallen will not be allowed to attend the 2021 CMA Awards or any of the pre-show pageantry, despite being nominated in the Album of the Year category. The news — as reported by the Los Angeles Times — affirms the Country Music Association's earlier stance that the artist would not be honored or recognized in any sort of way this November, but his collaborative works (i.e., his songs and January release Dangerous: The Double Album, country music's most consumed album of 2021) could be if voters made it so.
MORGAN, MN
Vulture

Org Touted by Morgan Wallen ‘Disappointed’ in Singer’s Anti-Racism Efforts

In his first interview since saying the N-word on video back in February — a plum Good Morning America spot, across from Michael Strahan, on July 23 — Morgan Wallen claimed he had donated around $500,000 to organizations supporting Black people and musicians. The disgraced country singer said the amount was from sales for his blockbuster album, Dangerous, that he’d earned since the video incident. But now, a new report in Rolling Stone is casting doubt on that figure, along with Wallen’s larger promise to work with Black-led organizations and on anti-racism causes. The magazine reported that the Black Music Action Coalition, which Wallen told GMA he had worked with and donated to, received $165,000 from the musician in April, putting the money toward COVID grants for Black musicians. Wallen didn’t mention any other groups in that interview, and 56 other Black-led and -founded charities since told Rolling Stone that they had not received donations from Wallen. BMAC told the magazine that Wallen’s claimed $500,000 in donations “seems exceptionally misleading.”
EDUCATION
WKRG

Trending September 21: Morgan Wallen and Sea Turtles

(WKRG) — Country music fans are excited about this! We know because it’s one of the top stories today on WKRG.com. A Morgan Wallen concert in Mobile! This will be the biggest name to perform at the grounds since Josh Turner held a concert at the fair a few years ago.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmac#Morgan Wallen Friends#Rock Against Racism
People

Eric Church Brings Morgan Wallen on Stage for Surprise Acoustic Appearance in Nashville

The country singer-songwriters fist-bumped and sang hits for famous friends at Justin Timberlake's Nashville bar The Twelve Thirty Club. Eric Church and Morgan Wallen took their friendship to the spotlight in Nashville this week when they surprised VIPs at an opening party for Justin Timberlake and celebrity chef Sam Fox's The Twelve Thirty Club with a hit-packed mini-set.
NASHVILLE, TN
AL.com

Morgan Wallen to perform in Auburn, Mobile this fall

Country artist Morgan Wallen has announced a four-show concert tour with stops in Auburn and Mobile, with limited early sales beginning immediately and a general onsale starting Tuesday. Wallen will play Oct. 23 at the Auburn Rodeo, a concert event at Sistrunk Farms in Opelika; that show also will feature...
AUBURN, AL
Syracuse.com

Fugees announce reunion tour; Morgan Wallen hasn’t fulfilled $500K pledge to Black-led groups: Buzz

Ready or not, here come the Fugees. Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel are reuniting to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their album “The Score,” which featured hits “Ready or Not,” “Killing Me Softly” and “No Woman No Cry.” Pitchfork reports the hip-hop group’s first shows together in 15 years will kick off with a pop-up concert at an undisclosed New York City location on Wednesday, followed by a dozen shows in the U.S., London, Paris, Nigeria and Ghana. “The Fugees have a complex but impactful history,” Hill said in a statement. “I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”
MUSIC
wkml.com

Eric Church Joins Morgan Wallen At Justin Timberlake’s Nashville Club

Morgan Wallen showed up on stage at a new Nashville club called The Twelve Thirty Club co-owned by superstar Justin Timberlake, and Eric Church joined him on stage for a few songs. They performed as part of the club’s grand opening last night (9/22). Joined by his mentor Eric, Morgan...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wjhl.com

Morgan Wallen coming to Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Country singer-songwriter Morgan Wallen is coming to Bristol in October, and tickets go on sale soon. According to a release by Bristol Motor Speedway, the stadium will host “Morgan Wallen’s Country Thunder Takeover” on October 30 in the infield of the famed half-mile. Alongside Wallen, the...
BRISTOL, TN
country1037fm.com

A Look At Eric Church and Morgan Wallen’s Friendship

Eric Church and Morgan Wallen. One is the “Chief, country’s lovable outlaw. The other is one of the genre’s newest superstars, who has had his share of controversy in recent months. However, it seems the two have formed a, somewhat unlikely, friendship. Church is 44 years old, a dad, and a veteran in the industry and has taken one what one could assume is a mentor-type relationship with Wallen, 28. And while I wouldn’t have guessed this pairing I have to say I love it. I hope there is duet in their future. Take a look at how the friendship between Eric Church and Morgan Wallen has grown this year.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Dre, Snoop Dogg lead jam-packed Super Bowl halftime lineup

California icons Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar along with Mary J. Blige and Eminem will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2022, the National Football League announced Thursday. Music mogul Dr. Dre has produced albums for each performer in the lineup, with Eminem and Lamar both signed to the producer's Aftermath Entertainment label.
NFL
Us Weekly

Sharon Osbourne Says She and Husband Ozzy Osbourne Used to ‘Beat the S—t Out of Each Other’

Sharon Osbourne opened up about her nearly 40-year marriage to Ozzy Osbourne, revealing they didn’t always get along as well as they do now. “Our fights were legendary,” the former Talk cohost, 68, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Tuesday, September 14. “We would beat the s—t out of each other. It stopped maybe 20 years ago, but we had a good run.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy