Solving the housing crisis is a nuanced issue that plagues the minds of many all around the world. In this country, specifically, the problem has caused rifts among political parties. Regardless of which party you identify with, you’re likely just as lost as anyone else when it comes to finding a solution. And if you have any heart at all whatsoever, watching homeless encampments be torn down in a misguided effort to “clean up” communities is nothing short of horrific. Where are these people supposed to live when even those with relatively solid salaries struggle to find affordable housing themselves? As long as we see the cost of housing rise, this issue will only worsen for everyone.

