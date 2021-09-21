CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Gov. Ricketts, 24 others request meeting with Biden on border crisis

 10 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb-Governor Pete Ricketts joined 25 Governors to request a meeting with President Joe Biden on the growing immigration crisis on the southern border. “The negative impacts of an unenforced border policy on the American people can no longer be ignored,” wrote the Governors. “Border apprehensions are up almost 500% compared to last year, totaling more than 1.3 million—more people than the populations of nine U.S. states. Approximately 9,700 illegal apprehensions have prior criminal convictions. Cartels and traffickers are making $14 million a day moving people illegally across the border.”

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

