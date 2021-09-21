Ops Blog | Will the UI Undergraduate Student Government vaccine incentives work?

More than a month after Grand Rapids Community College started offering to put $200 on students’ RaiderCards for being vaccinated, more than 3,400 have signed up. To be qualified for the incentive, a student must be able to prove they are vaccinated. Even though so many students have signed up, GRCC Communications Director Dave Murray stated, “We hope many more are vaccinated and can take advantage of the incentive.”

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO