Ops Blog | Will the UI Undergraduate Student Government vaccine incentives work?

Will the UI Undergraduate Student Government vaccine incentives work?
Hannah Pinski (Opinions editor) – Hey guys, did you hear the University of Iowa Undergraduate Student Government is offering vaccine incentives to students? The program is open to students who have brought their vaccination card to the Iowa Memorial Union and are eligible for prizes such as dinner with President Barbara Wilson, Apple Products, and VIP access to sporting events. What are our thoughts on this? Will it help increase vaccinations?dailyiowan.com
