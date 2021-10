Over 150 walkers from across the area participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in North Platte at Cody Park on September 26th. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s rejoined in person this year, with the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remaining top priorities. The walk has currently raised nearly $18,000 of its $31,000 goal to fund research and local services in North Platte including support groups, education, information and referral services, care and support, advocacy efforts and a 24/7 Helpline—800-272-3900.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO