Gilbane Building Company Promotes Ato Pinkrah to Lead Economic Inclusion Initiatives Across the Mid-Atlantic

Stamford Advocate
 10 days ago

Ato will focus on developing and implementing strategies that support meeting and exceeding supplier diversity objectives. Gilbane Building Company is pleased to announce the promotion of Ato Pinkrah to economic inclusion and community affairs manager for Gilbane’s Mid-Atlantic division, which includes northern Virginia, Washington, DC, Maryland and the greater Philadelphia area. In this newly created position, Mr. Pinkrah will be responsible for developing and fostering relationships with external stakeholders, conducting outreach with small and diverse businesses, advocating for small and diverse businesses throughout the buy-out process, and tracking workforce and business participation against goals. Mr. Pinkrah has relocated from Boston, MA to the DC metro area and reports directly to Yvette Stevens, vice president and director of economic inclusion and community affairs.

