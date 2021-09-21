Courtney Barnett Acknowledges Her New Video’s “Uncanny” But Coincidental Similarity To Fellow Aussie Band’s

Not to be confused with the early Will Oldham projects that used permutations of the same name, the Palace we’re here to discuss today — the Palace that’s a going concern — is a band out of London making expansive, emotive alt-rock. At the center of their sound is Leo Wyndham’s falsetto, which bears more than a passing resemblance to Jeff Buckley, though I also hear traces of My Morning Jacket and DIIV and alt-J in their sound. As if telegraphing the Buckley influence, Palace’s new song out today is called “Lover (Don’t Let Me Down)” — maybe it’s a prequel to “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over”? The dreamy but dynamic track is the lead single from Palace’s upcoming album Shoals.

