Courtney Barnett Acknowledges Her New Video’s “Uncanny” But Coincidental Similarity To Fellow Aussie Band’s

By Ryan Leas
Stereogum
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCourtney Barnett has been in the midst of rolling out her new album Things Take Time, Take Time. Recently, that meant a new video for “Before You Gotta Go.” Apparently, people noticed some significant similarities to an older video, for the Melbourne band Quivers’ 2019 song “You’re Not Always On My Mind.” Today, Barnett tweeted an acknowledgment of the overlaps.

