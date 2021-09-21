CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
France To Host Libya Conference On November 12

By AFP News
International Business Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench President Emmanuel Macron will host an international conference on Libya on November 12, a month ahead of elections that aim to put an end to a decade of civil war but that look increasingly uncertain. "In view of the December elections, France will organize, around the President of the...

www.ibtimes.com

