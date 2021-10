Honey Boo Boo briefly shared the first photo of her beau, Dralin Carswell, to her Instagram page, only to delete the post not long after. Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson finally gave the world a (brief) glimpse at the man who is making her so happy! The 16-year-old reality star first revealed that she had a boyfriend back in January, and she shared the first photo of her 20-year-old beau, Dralin Carswell, to her Instagram page on Monday, September 27. However, Alana deleted the cute pic of the couple not too long afterwards, for whatever reason.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO