Demetric Felton puts on a show for Browns in Week 2

By Luke Easterling
 10 days ago
The Cleveland Browns landed one of the biggest steals in the entire 2021 NFL draft when they plucked UCLA do-it-all weapon Demetric Felton off the board in the sixth round.

Felton is wasting little time making his presence felt in the pros, showing off his play-making ability with an impressive catch-and-run touchdown in Sunday’s victory over the Houston Texans.

Just about every Houston defender missed a tackle on the 33-yard score, proving the Browns have yet another dynamic weapon on an offense that was already loaded with them.

