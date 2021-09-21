Besidone Amoruwa Reveals Trending Conversations About Black Fashion And Beauty On Instagram - EXCLUSIVE
Prepare for the long overdue celebration of Black beauty and WOC designers!. As the Manager of Content and Creator Partnerships at Instagram, Besidone Amoruwa keeps her finger on the pulse of what’s trendy. She also, prioritizes the Black voice on the popular platform. Playing an integral role on the rising popularity of multiple beauty creators like Jackie Aina, Monica Style Muse and Kahh Spence, we think it goes without saying that if Amoruwa says it’s a trending conversation on Instagram, it is.www.essence.com
