Ariana Grande Debuts ‘The Voice’ Coach Gift, Health Kits to Aid in Vocal Longevity

By Corey Cesare
talentrecap.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho wouldn’t want a lunchbox filled with teas, supplements, and honey packets? Ariana Grande offered her first gift of The Voice season to Katie Rae Mortimer, the first artist of Team Ariana. She wants her artists to have longevity, so she is providing them with ingredients to keep their voices.

talentrecap.com

