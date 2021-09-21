CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez stunned MLB fans with this awesome bare-handed catch on a fly ball

By Mary Clarke
It’s been some time since baseball fans have seen a bare-handed outfield snag as impressive as this.

On Monday, during the top of the fourth between the Washington Nationals and the Miami Marlines, Lane Thomas sent a well-hit ball out to right field. Miami’s Jesus Sanchez was running into position to make the play on the borderline fair-or-foul ball, but overshot the distance just a tad.

Instead of panicking, however, Sanchez calmly reached out with his bare hand and… snagged the fly ball for the out! Here’s how the moment went down as Sanchez avoided a possibly disastrous mistake with some crafty hands.

Oh yeah, that’s the good stuff! It no doubt brings to mind shades of Kevin Mitchell’s running over-the-shoulder snag from 1989 as well.

And, of course, here’s the slow-mo replay of Sanchez’s sensational catch.

MLB fans were quick to react to this stunning catch from Sanchez with exactly the amount of excitement as you’d expect.

