'Apex Legends' weapons found on rapper Freddie Dredd's new single cover art

By Kyle Campbell (GLHF)
 10 days ago
Freddie Dredd’s new single Shut Up came out a month ago, but it’s now drawing attention in the Apex Legends community after an eagle-eyed fan spotted weapons from the game on the single cover.

Over on r/apexlegends, user have_you_ever_did took the time to point out two guns from Apex Legends appear on the single’s cover. More specifically, the VK-47 Flatline rifle and the Wingman pistol. Several other random weapons are scattered all over the cover, but given that Apex Legends is set in the future and uses its own fictional guns, it’s hard to mistake them for a real firearm.

Check out the cover art with circled highlights for yourself below.

Apex weapons can be found on freddie dredd’s new song cover from apexlegends

The VK-47 Flatline is on the left, while the Wingman is on the right. Also, yes, Titanfall fans — I know these guns came from that series. It’s a shared universe, ok! It’s not a big deal, you nerds.

Dredd has yet to comment on the observation, but it’s likely just a clever wink at a popular game. Perhaps either he or the artist that did the album cover artwork are fans? Hard to say, but it’s a neat find nonetheless.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

