How to watch Monday Night Football: Saints vs Buccaneers

Before Thursday night or even Sunday night was saved for NFL football each fall, Monday Night Football was bringing fans primetime football for more than 50 years. Monday Night Football is back in full swing with the 2022 NFL season and with a new duo of commentators in the booth to call the games.

What to Watch has you covered with how to watch all of the primetime NFL offerings for the 2022 season, including Thursday Night Football and Sunday Night Football , but read on here to get all you need to now about how to watch Monday Night Football, including the complete schedule and more.

With Monday Night Football being available to US viewers primarily on ESPN, occasionally on ABC and ESPN2, here is what you need to know on how to watch the game each week.

ESPN is a cable channel, requiring viewers to be subscribers to a traditional pay-TV or live TV streaming service ( FuboTV , Hulu with live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV ), though it may not be available on all packages. With a subscription to one of these services, in addition to being able to watch ESPN on your TV or connected device, viewers can watch Monday Night Football through the ESPN app or ESPN.com. ESPN2 is carried on just about all services that offer ESPN.

ABC, meanwhile, is also available through pay-TV and live TV streaming services, but as one of the four major networks also has local stations in each US TV market that can be received via a TV antenna.

Monday Night Football is also streaming this year, as nine select games are going to be available on ESPN Plus .

NFL Plus is also an option to stream Monday Night Football live. You must be a subscriber and the live stream is only available through a mobile device.

Sky Sports is the home for NFL football in the UK, offering live game broadcasts to Sky TV subscribers. The games also are available free-to-air on My5.

If the standard 1 am UK start time is too late (or early) for you, NFL Game Pass is an option. The international version of this subscription service offers live broadcasts of games as well as the opportunity to watch the full broadcast on-demand or a condensed version of the broadcast that only features the plays.

The records may not make the week 13 Monday Night Football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to enticing, but this is a critical game for both teams as they try to win the NFC South.

Despite the Saints entering week 13 with a record of 4-8, they only have one fewer win than the division leading Buccaneers, so a win this week could keep them in the conversation for the division and, by extension, the playoffs. The Saints do come into the game a little banged up, with no Michael Thomas or Juwan Johnson on offense and key defensives players like Pete Werner and Marshon Lattimore questionable,, but they have shown flashes of the competitive team they've been in most recent years.

Their offense is middle of the pack overall in the league, but does rank ahead of the Buccaneers and even other teams like the Minnesota Vikings (at least in yards per game); Alvin Kamara always has the chance to break a game open. They're defense, meanwhile, is just outside the top 10 in the league in total yards allowed.

For the Bucs, a win on Monday night would put them back at .500 (6-6) and start to put some distance between them and their division rivals. However, what was once a high-flying Bucs offense has crashed down to Earth. While also about league average in yards per game, Tampa is among the worst in points per game; they've scored more than 22 points just once all season. While Tom Brady may not be putting up the numbers we're used to seeing, he is still surgical with the football, having only thrown two interceptions all season.

And the Bucs defense has been picking up the slack a good bit, with a top 10 unit in total yards and passing yards allowed per game as well as points allowed per game. One area they are a bit susceptible to is the run game.

The Bucs and Saints previously played in week 2 of this season, with the Bucs winnings in New Orleans, 20-10.

Monday Night Football games traditionally kickoff at 8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT.

ESPN's pregame show, Monday Night Countdown , begins at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT.

ESPN is the home of Monday Night Football, but there are a handful of games that are going to be simulcast or air on ABC and ESPN2.

Here are the reamining 2022 Monday Night Football games that are going to simulcast on ESPN and ABC:

Week 17: Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals

Week 18: TBD doubleheader

In addition, the popular alternative Monday Night Football Eli, Peyton Manning broadcast is going to return for Monday Night Football 2022, airing on ESPN2 at the same time as the main Monday Night Football broadcast. The brothers are going to cover 10 games across the season.

Here is the Monday Night Football scheduled for the 2022 NFL season, including a double header in week and still to be determined matchups in week 18 (though on a Saturday):

Week 1 : Denver Broncos 16, Seattle Seahawks 17

: Denver Broncos 16, Seattle Seahawks 17 Week 2 : Tennessee Titans 7, Buffalo Bills 41 & Minnesota Vikings 7, Philadelphia Eagles 24

: Tennessee Titans 7, Buffalo Bills 41 & Minnesota Vikings 7, Philadelphia Eagles 24 Week 3 : Dallas Cowboys 23, New York Giants 16

: Dallas Cowboys 23, New York Giants 16 Week 4 : Los Angeles Rams 9, San Francisco 49ers 24

: Los Angeles Rams 9, San Francisco 49ers 24 Week 5 : Las Vegas Raiders 29, Kansas City Chiefs 30

: Las Vegas Raiders 29, Kansas City Chiefs 30 Week 6 : Denver Broncos 16, Los Angeles Chargers 19

: Denver Broncos 16, Los Angeles Chargers 19 Week 7 : Chicago Bears 33, New England Patriots 14

: Chicago Bears 33, New England Patriots 14 Week 8 : Cincinnati Bengals 13, Cleveland Browns 32

: Cincinnati Bengals 13, Cleveland Browns 32 Week 9 : Baltimore Ravens 27, New Orleans Saints 13

: Baltimore Ravens 27, New Orleans Saints 13 Week 10 : Washington Commanders 32, Philadelphia Eagles 21

: Washington Commanders 32, Philadelphia Eagles 21 Week 11 : San Francisco 49ers 38, Arizona Cardinals 10

: San Francisco 49ers 38, Arizona Cardinals 10 Week 12 : Pittsburgh Steelers 24, Indianapolis Colts 17

: Pittsburgh Steelers 24, Indianapolis Colts 17 Week 13 : New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

: New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 14 : New England Patriots vs Arizona Cardinals

: New England Patriots vs Arizona Cardinals Week 15 : Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers

: Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers Week 16 : Los Angeles Chargers vs Indianapolis Colts

: Los Angeles Chargers vs Indianapolis Colts Week 17 : Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals

: Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals Week 18 : TBD doubleheader

There's a completely new team to call Monday Night Football games this year, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman take over the Monday Night Football booth (moving over from Fox), while Lisa Salters is on board as the sideline reporter.

Before the Monday Night Football game kicks off, ESPN airs a pregame show, Monday Night Countdown. The last couple of years Monday Night Countdown has been hosted by Suzy Kolber and featured Randy Moss, Steve Young, Booger McFarland, Adam Schefter, Chris Mortensen, Lisa Salters and more.

Sky Sports is the home for NFL football in the UK, offering live game broadcasts to Sky TV subscribers.

If the standard 1 am UK start time is too late (or early) for you, NFL Game Pass is an option. The international version of this subscription service offers live broadcasts of games as well as the opportunity to watch the full broadcast on-demand or a condensed version of the broadcast that only features the plays.