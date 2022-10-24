ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Monday Night Football: Bears vs Patriots

By Michael Balderston
 2 days ago

Before Thursday night or even Sunday night was saved for NFL football each fall, Monday Night Football was bringing fans primetime football for more than 50 years. Monday Night Football is back in full swing with the 2022 NFL season and with a new duo of commentators in the booth to call the games.

What to Watch has you covered with how to watch all of the primetime NFL offerings for the 2022 season, including Thursday Night Football and Sunday Night Football , but read on here to get all you need to now about how to watch Monday Night Football, including the complete schedule and more.

How to watch Monday Night Football

With Monday Night Football being available to US viewers primarily on ESPN, occasionally on ABC and ESPN2, here is what you need to know on how to watch the game each week.

ESPN is a cable channel, requiring viewers to be subscribers to a traditional pay-TV or live TV streaming service ( FuboTV , Hulu with live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV ), though it may not be available on all packages. With a subscription to one of these services, in addition to being able to watch ESPN on your TV or connected device, viewers can watch Monday Night Football through the ESPN app or ESPN.com. ESPN2 is carried on just about all services that offer ESPN.

ABC, meanwhile, is also available through pay-TV and live TV streaming services, but as one of the four major networks also has local stations in each US TV market that can be received via a TV antenna.

Monday Night Football is also streaming this year, as nine select games are going to be available on ESPN Plus .

NFL Plus is also an option to stream Monday Night Football live. You must be a subscriber and the live stream is only available through a mobile device.

Sky Sports is the home for NFL football in the UK, offering live game broadcasts to Sky TV subscribers. The games also are available free-to-air on My5.

If the standard 1 am UK start time is too late (or early) for you, NFL Game Pass is an option. The international version of this subscription service offers live broadcasts of games as well as the opportunity to watch the full broadcast on-demand or a condensed version of the broadcast that only features the plays.

Monday Night Football preview: Bears vs Patriots

Week 7 of the 2022 NFL regular season closes out with a Monday night matchup between the Chicago Bears and the New England Patriots. Recent weeks have seen this two teams go in opposite directions, as the Bears come in losing three straight and sit at 2-4, while the Patriots are on a two-game winning streak, bringing them to 3-3.

If we're looking for the chief problem for the Bears so far this season, their offense is the first place we'd look. Ranking 30th overall in the league, the Bears are averaging less than 300 yards per game and a league worst (by almost 30 yards) passing yards per game average. Second-year quarterback Justin Fields continues to struggle, completing just 55% of his passes and having thrown more interceptions (five) than touchdowns (four). The Bears run game actually ranks second in the league overall, but that hasn't been enough in recent weeks.

Defensively the Bears have been better, but these are not the Monsters of the Midway. The Bears' D ranks just in the top half of the league (15th) in yards per game, but has been keeping their opponents to under 20 points per game.

After a rough start, the Patriots have been playing better, particularly on offense. In their two recent wins they've scored 29 and 38 points, while they've had success on both the ground and in the passing game. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson has 237 rushing yards in the winning streak, but the big surprise has been rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, who played for the injured Mac Jones the last few weeks and done well. However, Jones is expected to get the start on Monday Night Football.

On the other side of the ball, the Patriots defense could cause more headaches for the Justin Fields and the Bears offense, as their unit has been solid and proving particularly good at turning the ball over, generating 12 turnovers so far this season.

One last interesting note for this game, with a win Patriots head coach Bill Belichick would surpass legendary Bears coach George Halas in career wins, making this a potentially poetic matchup for such a historic achievement.

What time is Monday Night Football?

Monday Night Football games traditionally kickoff at 8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT.

There is one other exception for start time this season:

  • Week 11: San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals begins at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

ESPN's pregame show, Monday Night Countdown , begins at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT.

What channel is Monday Night Football on?

ESPN is the home of Monday Night Football, but there are a handful of games that are going to be simulcast or air on ABC and ESPN2.

Here are the reamining 2022 Monday Night Football games that are going to simulcast on ESPN and ABC:

  • Week 17: Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals
  • Week 18: TBD doubleheader

In addition, the popular alternative Monday Night Football Eli, Peyton Manning broadcast is going to return for Monday Night Football 2022, airing on ESPN2 at the same time as the main Monday Night Football broadcast. The brothers are going to cover 10 games across the season.

2022 Monday Night Football schedule

Here is the Monday Night Football scheduled for the 2022 NFL season, including a double header in week and still to be determined matchups in week 18 (though on a Saturday):

  • Week 1 : Denver Broncos 16, Seattle Seahawks 17
  • Week 2 : Tennessee Titans 7, Buffalo Bills 41 & Minnesota Vikings 7, Philadelphia Eagles 24
  • Week 3 : Dallas Cowboys 23, New York Giants 16
  • Week 4 : Los Angeles Rams 9, San Francisco 49ers 24
  • Week 5 : Las Vegas Raiders 29, Kansas City Chiefs 30
  • Week 6 : Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers
  • Week 7 : Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots
  • Week 8 : Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns
  • Week 9 : Baltimore Ravens vs New Orleans Saints
  • Week 10 : Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles
  • Week 11 : San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals
  • Week 12 : Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts
  • Week 13 : New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Week 14 : New England Patriots vs Arizona Cardinals
  • Week 15 : Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers
  • Week 16 : Los Angeles Chargers vs Indianapolis Colts
  • Week 17 : Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals
  • Week 18 : TBD doubleheader

Monday Night Football commentators

There's a completely new team to call Monday Night Football games this year, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman take over the Monday Night Football booth (moving over from Fox), while Lisa Salters is on board as the sideline reporter.

Before the Monday Night Football game kicks off, ESPN airs a pregame show, Monday Night Countdown. The last couple of years Monday Night Countdown has been hosted by Suzy Kolber and featured Randy Moss, Steve Young, Booger McFarland, Adam Schefter, Chris Mortensen, Lisa Salters and more.

