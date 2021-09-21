CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HEALTHY LIVING: How a neck check could reveal a thyroid cancer diagnosis

Bristol Press
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the base of your neck is a butterfly-shaped gland that sits right over your airway – that’s your thyroid. Your thyroid is extremely important because it produces its own hormone, which affects our temperature, energy, heart rate and many other aspects of the human body. The American Cancer Society...

