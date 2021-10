Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya has extended a huge offer to former rival and fellow legend, Floyd Mayweather, for a potential rematch. De La Hoya and Mayweather first met in May 2007, with Mayweather winning a split decision that night to capture the WBC light middleweight title. Now, almost 15 years later after the fact, De La Hoya wants to rematch Mayweather. Speaking to TMZ Sports in a recent interview, the legendary boxer offered Mayweather $100 million if he would take the rematch against him. Check out what De La Hoya told Mayweather in his message below.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO