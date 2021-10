Columbia Children’s Theatre (CCT) will present the musical production of Grace for President this October. Grace for President tells the story of a girl, who, stunned to discover that all U.S. presidents have been men, decides to kick off her own political career by running for president of her class. She faces off against a popular boy and wins in a surprising way. The lesson? That women—whether Grace, Kamala Harris, or anyone in the audience— can run for office, win, and lead.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 14 DAYS AGO