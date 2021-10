Disney’s Imagineers really test the bounds of technology as they make incredible feats with their creations featured at the Disney Parks, the Disney Cruise Line, and beyond!. We all know and love features like the shadows during the queue of Peter Pan’s Flight and the immersive environment of Animal Kingdom’s Na’vi River Journey, but there is SO much new technology in the works right now. We’ll see facial recognition, a walking Baby Groot, massive human-controlled character puppets, real lightsabers, and more! And, now Disney is working with Amazon to bring a bit of that awesome technology into your home with the brand new “Hey, Disney!” feature on Alexa devices!

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO