Week 5 of the 2021 college football season is upon us. It may just be the best week that we’ve had yet, at least on paper. There are four games between ranked teams. In the SEC, upstart Arkansas, ranked No. 8, can prove it is truly elite with a trip to No. 2 Georgia. No. 9 Notre Dame is a rare home underdog to Group of Five power, No. 7 Cincinnati. At night in the Big 12, No. 19 Oklahoma State hosts No. 21 Baylor in a battle of unbeatens.

