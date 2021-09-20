CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers RT Storm Norton to start vs. Chiefs despite Week 2 struggles

By Gavino Borquez
 10 days ago
Right tackle Storm Norton will remain atop of the Chargers depth chart entering Week 3 despite his struggles against the Cowboys.

Norton is slated to start this Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, according to head coach Brandon Staley.

After being handed the keys in place of Bryan Bulaga, who is currently on the injured reserve, Norton could not his find his groove the entire game, particularly in pass protection.

Norton allowed nine of the team’s 18 pressures, the majority of which came against rookie Micah Parsons. This comes after performing well in the season opener against Washington.

“I felt like he competed in the game,” Brandon Staley said about Norton’s performance. “There was some times out there where he was going against Micah Parsons, who’s a good player. And he had some that I felt like he can learn from for sure. But I felt like he gave us a chance in the game.”

Staley said Bulaga’s absence is not considered long term. He is eligible to return in two weeks, but it’s not fully guaranteed he will be healthy to return to the action at that point.

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

