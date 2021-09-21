Ag Day celebrates everything New Mexico Agriculture at the Pan-Am Center

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Do you like free entertainment, giveaways, tasty food samples, family-friendly fun and live music? If so, you won’t want to miss the 2021 AG Day. The event takes place Saturday, Sept. 25 from 2 to 6 p.m. in the Pan American Center south parking lot and the Aggie Memorial Stadium northeast parking lot. Admission is free. Sept. 25 is also NMSU’s Homecoming celebration, with the “Aggies are back in action” theme. The homecoming parade begins at 10 a.m., and the day culminates with the NMSU vs. Hawaii football game at 6 p.m.