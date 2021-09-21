CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadence Pegasus Verification System Now Qualified GF 12LP/12LP+ and 22FDX Technologies

Electronic Engineering Times
 10 days ago

The qualification enables customers to confidently perform physical verification for hyperscale, aerospace, 5G, communications, consumer, and automotive designs. Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s Pegasus Verification System is now qualified for the GlobalFoundries (GF) 12LP/12LP+ and 22FDX technologies. The collaboration with GF confirmed that the Pegasus Verification System meets the rigorous accuracy and runtime targets customers have come to expect with physical verification for these advanced GF nodes. GF-qualified rule decks are now available to help customers who are designing and taping out hyperscale, aerospace, 5G communications, consumer and automotive applications ramp up quickly.

www.eetasia.com

Electronic Engineering Times

Cadence Solutions Accelerate Development of Mobile, Automotive, and Hyperscale Systems

Article By : Cadence Design Systems Inc. Cadence's Helium Virtual and Hybrid Studio enables high-performance pre-silicon software validation in virtual and hybrid configurations. Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s Helium Virtual and Hybrid Studio accelerates the creation of virtual and hybrid prototypes of complex systems. The Helium Studio enables early software bring-up...
SOFTWARE
siliconangle.com

Zscaler and Siemens join to bring zero-trust security to operational technology systems

Zscaler Inc. and Siemens AG announced an interesting partnership this week wherein the two vendors are bringing zero-trust security to operational technology systems. OT systems are most commonly found in industrial networks but are seeing increased adoption in other industries. Historically, OT systems ran on their own proprietary networks that were often isolated from the company’s data networks. Industry leaders have been predicting that information technology and OT systems would eventually come together, but that has been slow to materialize in industrial settings.
BUSINESS
Aviation Week

Mercury Systems Buys Avalex Technologies for Flight Deck Tech

Aerospace and defense electronics specialist Mercury Systems, which is rejiggering its operations after a string of bolt-on acquisitions, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Avalex Technologies. Based in Gulf Breeze, Florida, Avalex is a provider of avionics, including rugged displays... Subscription Required. Mercury Systems Buys Avalex Technologies for Flight...
GULF BREEZE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design Closure#Globalfoundries#Gf#Lvs#Digital Signoff Group#Ppa
Electronic Engineering Times

Nordic – Your Partner For Low Power Wireless Solution

This webinar will give you an overview of Nordic’s award-winning Bluetooth solutions and power management products. You will understand how Nordic’s low power solutions will benefit your design and how Nordic and Avent technical teams can support you to realize your next design project on wireless low power application. Presenter.
TECHNOLOGY
Electronic Engineering Times

Samsung Foundry Certifies Synopsys PrimeLib at 5nm, 4nm, and 3nm Nodes

Article By : Synopsys Inc. Mutual customers gain up to 5x reduced turnaround time and golden signoff-quality libraries for automotive, AI chipset, aerospace and defense, HPC and 5G markets. Samsung Foundry certified Synopsys Inc.’s PrimeLib unified library characterization and validation solution at 5nm, 4nm and 3nm process technologies, meeting advanced...
BUSINESS
Electronic Engineering Times

Chiplet Strategy is Key to Addressing Compute Density Challenges

Chiplet integration can enable disaggregated server, heterogenous computing and domain-specific acceleration within data centers. Data center workloads are quickly evolving, demanding high compute density with varying mixes of compute, memory and IO capability. This is driving architectures that are moving away from a one-size-fits-all monolithic solution to disaggregated functions that can be independently scaled for specific applications.
SOFTWARE
Electronic Engineering Times

C-V2X: Challenges, Opportunities, and Solutions

Lim Chee Yang talks about Neoway's C-V2X solution, opportunities, market drivers, and his outlook for the industry. 5G development and deployment are accelerating, especially in Asia. Field trials are underway, components are coming, and testing covers the spectrum in more ways than one. What are the challenges and how is the ecosystem shaping up? Find out more in this month’s In Focus series.
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Technology
Electronic Engineering Times

EtherWAN Systems Receives IEC 62443 Certification with the Assistance of Bureau Veritas

Obtaining the IEC 62443-4-1 certification demonstrates EtherWAN's determination to maintain customer cybersecurity. With the rapid development of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT), more and more OT/IT systems (PLCs, ICS/SCADA devices, and supporting components) are connected to IP networks. This has greatly facilitated the innovation of digitalization but also brought a tremendous risk in terms of cybersecurity. Information security has become an essential aspect in the construction of smart manufacturing systems. EtherWAN, a global leader in industrial communications and networking, partnered with Bureau Veritas in November 2020, and has successfully obtained its first IEC 62443-4-1 certification in July 2021.
TECHNOLOGY
dbusiness.com

Southfield’s eMatrix Energy Systems Advances Modular Battery Pack Technology

Linamar Corp. has entered into an exclusive manufacturing and licensing agreement with Southfield-based eMatrix Energy Systems Inc. to gain access to its leading modular battery pack technology. The agreement, along with an investment in eMatrix, positions Linamar as the exclusive manufacturing partner of eMatrix’s modular battery packs and grants Linamar...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
dvrplayground.com

Barcode System Market | Key players operating in the market include Wasp Barcode Technologies, Acctivate, System ID

Global Market Vision has recently added a new informative report, titled “Global Barcode System market” to its ever-expanding database. The Barcode System market is analyzed with an aim to provide assistance to the readers to gain maximum returns on the investment and to enable an informed decision-making process. The report is furnished with the latest updates about the current market scenario with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. It covers all the essential features of the Barcode System market, with key statistical data represented in the form of tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and graphs. Barcode System market report provides study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product/Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status (2021-2028). The research study gives a near look at the market scenario and dynamics impacting its growth. This report highlights the crucial developments along with other events happening in the market which are marking on the growth and opening doors for future growth in the coming years. Additionally, the report is built on the basis of the macro- and micro-economic factors and historical data that can influence the growth.
MARKETS
Electronic Engineering Times

Keysight Launches Industry-Ready Remote Access Lab Solution for Online Learning

Article By : Keysight Technologies Inc. Keysight's remote access lab solution accelerates an educator's teaching experience and supports a student's learning experience. Keysight Technologies Inc. has launched a remote access lab solution designed for online learning via a remote setup of a basic instrument lab. It includes web-based lab management and scheduling administration, as well as instrument control and remote access for measurement and analysis.
SOFTWARE
massdevice.com

Critical components, technologies, and designs to consider for catheter delivery systems

Minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) that utilize steerable catheter systems represent an expanding market in the healthcare space. As the variety of catheter-based procedures continues to grow, with physicians and therapies demanding tools and technologies that increase access and performance, the steerable catheter market is wide open for innovation. MIS procedures,...
HEALTH
Shawano Leader

AV Systems: How Technology Benefits Modern Students

Education is one of the most important facets of modern society. Students are the workers and leaders of tomorrow. How an individual experiences their education can either benefit their progress in life or be a detriment to it. There are, unfortunately, still many outdated forms of teaching occurring globally, but fortunately we are seeing more and more participation in advantageous technology use. AV systems, such as those from Neets, can transform a learning space from a boring experience to an engaging one. You can read here about their available solutions.
TECHNOLOGY
Electronic Engineering Times

Comba Telecom Launches Ultra Multi-band FDD+2.3-3.8G TDD Integrated Antenna

Comba Telecom has expanded its tower top portfolio with the release of its Ultra Multi-band FDD+2.3-3.8G TDD Integrated Antenna. Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd has expanded its tower top portfolio to support global 5G macro network evolution with the release of its Ultra Multi-band FDD+2.3-3.8G TDD Integrated Antenna. According to...
MARKETS
PC Gamer

Roblox introduces an opt-in age verification system

Roblox has today rolled out out a new age verification system that, while opt-in, will be required to access certain features across the experience creation platform going forwards. Announced this week on the Roblox dev blog (via PCGamesN), the new system requires players scan some form of legally-recognised ID (passport,...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Authority

Diamond-based cooling systems are now a thing on smartphones

Realme has announced the GT Neo 2 smartphone in China. The Snapdragon 870 SoC device packs a nifty diamond-based cooling system and a quick AMOLED screen made by Samsung. Pricing starts below $400. There’s a brand new Realme mid-ranger in the wild intended for gamers. Today, the Realme GT Neo...
CELL PHONES
Electronic Engineering Times

Clinical-Grade AFE Measures Four Vital Signs for RPM Devices

Article By : Analog Devices Inc. Analog Devices' new MAX86178 features synchronized measurement of electrocardiogram (ECG), heart rate, SpO2, and respiration rate. Analog Devices Inc. is simplifying the design of wearable remote patient monitoring (RPM) devices with the release of the single-chip MAX86178 triple-system vital signs analog front end (AFE) that can measure four vital signs. The AFE integrates three measurement systems—optical, ECG and bio-impedance—to obtain four common vital signs: electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG), heart rate (ECG or optical PPG), blood-oxygen saturation (SpO2) and respiration rate (using BioZ). It also enables synchronized optical PPG and ECG timing for derived health metrics.
ELECTRONICS
Electronic Engineering Times

eSix: Transforming the Port Industry with Seamless 5G Edges

ESix helped Tianjin Port and Yantian Port to transform themselves into smart ports through digitization and automation. 5G development and deployment are accelerating, especially in Asia. Field trials are underway, components are coming, and testing covers the spectrum in more ways than one. What are the challenges and how is the ecosystem shaping up? Find out more in this month’s In Focus series.
TECHNOLOGY
cnybj.com

PAR Government Systems wins Air Force contract for C-sUAS technology

ROME, N.Y. — PAR Government Systems Corp. in Rome has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Air Force that could eventually be worth up $490.4 million. It’s a single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee completion and firm-fixed-price type orders for Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft System (C-sUAS) software, hardware, and technical documentation, according to a Sept. 24 U.S. Department of Defense contract announcement. This pact provides for research, designing, prototyping, testing, evaluation, operational evaluation, experimentation, integration, technical installation, transition, and support through initial operations of C-sUAS technologies.
ROME, NY

