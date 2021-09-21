Cadence Pegasus Verification System Now Qualified GF 12LP/12LP+ and 22FDX Technologies
The qualification enables customers to confidently perform physical verification for hyperscale, aerospace, 5G, communications, consumer, and automotive designs. Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s Pegasus Verification System is now qualified for the GlobalFoundries (GF) 12LP/12LP+ and 22FDX technologies. The collaboration with GF confirmed that the Pegasus Verification System meets the rigorous accuracy and runtime targets customers have come to expect with physical verification for these advanced GF nodes. GF-qualified rule decks are now available to help customers who are designing and taping out hyperscale, aerospace, 5G communications, consumer and automotive applications ramp up quickly.www.eetasia.com
