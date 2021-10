MUNJOR — A 57-year-old Hays man died from his injuries after a shooting outside a residence in Munjor. The sheriff's office identified the man as Ronald Lewis Blackburn. At about 5 a.m. Monday, a 911 call reported Blackburn pounded on a resident's front door in the 1800 block of Kazan Street complaining he had shot himself in the leg and was asking for help.

HAYS, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO