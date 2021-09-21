CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5G Technology Devices for an O-RAN Wireless Solution

Electronic Engineering Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArticle By : Brad Brannon, Analog Devices Inc. To be successful and cost-effective, open sources of radio equipment and optimized 5G technology devices must be available. 5G development and deployment are accelerating, especially in Asia. Field trials are underway, components are coming, and testing covers the spectrum in more ways than one. What are the challenges and how is the ecosystem shaping up? Find out more in this month’s In Focus series.

www.eetasia.com

TrendHunter.com

Wireless Knee Recovery Devices

The Hyperice X thermal therapy device is a knee injury solution that will work to provide athletes with soothing pain relief as they go through the process of healing after an injury has been sustained. The device works by being worn over the knee and maintains a wireless functionality that...
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Surface Duo 2 gets certified with wireless charging, 5G, and UWB support

Just a few days prior to the rumored launch, the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 has been spotted on FCC documents, hinting towards some possible features. Microsoft is expected to announce the Surface Duo 2 on 22 September during an event where they’re announcing new Surface PCs. The Surface Duo was Microsoft’s unique smartphone announced almost two years ago and came with two displays attached by a hinge that allowed it to fold open and shut. This year, we’re expecting Microsoft to bring some noteworthy changes and improvements to the Surface Duo 2 and fix the shortcomings of its predecessor.
#Wireless Communications#5g#Rel#Mobile Technology#Wireless Networks#G Technology Devices#Analog Devices Inc#Mimo#Macrocell#Dpd#Ee Times Asia#Keysight Technologies#Infineon#Spil#The O Cu#Open Radio Unit#Cfr#Rf#Ethernet
iotbusinessnews.com

AVIWEST Selects Sierra Wireless 5G New Radio Module for Mobile Ultra-High-Definition Video Encoders

G-enabled mobile video encoders enable broadcasters to cut costs and simplify operations by remotely streaming high-definition video from live events. Sierra Wireless, a world leading IoT solutions provider, today announced that its EM9191 5G New Radio (NR) module has been integrated into mobile video encoders from AVIWEST, a leading provider of live and recorded video contribution systems.
windowscentral.com

Surface Duo 2 sails through FCC with 5G and some type of wireless charging

New FCC documents cleared on September 17 filed by Microsoft are likely for Surface Duo 2. The documents confirm 5G, NFC, UWB, Wi-Fi 6, and a "Wireless Power Transfer." While it could be Qi wireless, it is more likely inductive charging for a Surface Pen. On September 22, Microsoft is...
thefastmode.com

STL E2E Fiber Broadband and 5G Wireless Solution

STL on Thursday launched Accellus, its flagship solution for 5G-ready, open and programmable networks. This new product line elevates STL’s position as a disruptive solution provider for Access and Edge networks. STL’s Accellus is built on converged optical-radio architecture. Accellus will lead the industry’s transition from tightly integrated, proprietary products to vendor-neutral and programmable converged wireless & fiber network solutions, said STL.
everythingrf.com

Ranatec Introduces Forensic RF Shielded Box for Analysis of Wireless Devices

Ranatec, a part of the Qamcom group and supplier of specialized test and measurement equipment for RF and microwave applications, announced its latest innovation, the RI 198 Forensic Box designed for law enforcement, IT forensics and crime investigators. The RI 198 enables users to analyze signal jammers or protect wireless...
electronicproducts.com

The future of mobile devices: Ultra-fast 5G and wireless charging

High-speed wireless connectivity and 5G cellular performance are the most difficult challenges to address, according to a survey of mobile device OEMs and suppliers. The global survey, commissioned by Molex, looks at the top trends and technologies in the mobile device industry five years out. The survey finds that form factors, disruptive featured, and innovations will impact the future design of smartphones, smart wearables, and other mobile devices.
Rolling Stone

The Best Wireless Range Extenders

“Can you hear me now?” Dropped calls may be a thing of the past (well, most of the time) but there’s a new dead zone in town and it’s running (choppy) circles around your WiFi. While routers will get you online, their signal strength will only go so far, especially if you live in a house or work in a large office. The larger the space, the harder it is to pick up a signal or stay connected. Getting a strong WiFi signal also depends on the layout of your space and the number of devices you’re connecting to the Internet....
techxplore.com

New air filter solutions for high technology processes

Metal processing with lasers and plasma releases many different pollutants into the ambient air. The Fraunhofer Institute for Material and Beam Technology IWS, together with partners, has developed a filter system that efficiently removes these substances from the air. The filter can be adapted to the various materials and substances released in each case. In the future, the technology will be used in other applications, such as additive manufacturing.
Electronic Engineering Times

Analog Devices’ Wireless BMS Helps Lotus Cars Redefine Mobility in Its EVs

Article By : Analog Devices Inc. Lotus Cars plans to incorporate Analog Devices' wireless battery management system in its next-generation electric vehicle architecture. Lotus Cars is planning to incorporate Analog Devices Inc.’s wireless battery management system (wBMS) in its next-generation electric vehicle (EV) architecture. ADI’s wBMS was selected for its increased design flexibility, battery repairability and lighter weight. The engineering collaboration will enable Lotus to safely propel its future EV fleet and continue pushing the limits of design and technology.
houstonmirror.com

Wireless Health Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), Technology, Deployment Type, Applications Forecasts To 2027

Wireless health is a modern wireless technology used to diagnose, monitor, and treat disease. It allows remote monitoring and evaluation of patient health. It utilizes health parameters like blood pressure, cardiac rate, compact sensors, digital heartbeat monitors, glucose-track sensors, and glucose level monitoring to keep track of the health of the patient. There are currently a large number of wireless sensors on the market for the measurement of the biophysical signals of a patient. Smart gym equipment and intelligent coolers, for instance, allow doctors to receive real-time warnings.
windowsreport.com

5G, NFC and Wireless support expected in Surface Duo 2 pop up at FCC

Don has been writing professionally for over 10 years now, but his passion for the written word started back in his elementary school days. His work has been published on Livebitcoinnews.com, Learnbonds.com, eHow, AskMen.com,... Read more. The new Surface Duo 2 is to be announced in a Surface hardware event...
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Future trends of Wireless Communication Technologies Market: Get ready for the future

The economic world for the Wireless Communication Technologies market has never evolved as quickly and as deeply as today. Despite the obvious disruptions caused by COVID-19, the future for Wireless Communication Technologies Industry looks bright in coming years. More importantly, how will you prepare for this?. The Wireless Communication Technologies...
Benzinga

Security Device Makers Buy Time For AT&T's 5G Upgrade: Bloomberg

AT&T Inc's (NYSE: T) is planning to terminate an old wireless network that has triggered concerns over the failure of medical alerts, burglar alarm systems, and felony ankle bracelets, Bloomberg reports. Security-device makers have requested more time as AT&T plans to pull the plug on its 3G network in February...
Light Reading

5G World: Mavenir EVP dishes on open RAN's technology advantage

Open RAN is a truly different network architecture and over the next five years, those RAN sites will be able to perform functions that traditional RAN won't be able to do, according to Mavenir's EVP and CMO, Stefano Cantarelli. He also talks about the deployment at Dish Network and the...
rockpapershotgun.com

Older Xbox wireless controllers are getting quick-switching between devices

One of the cool things about the official Xbox Series X/S wireless controllers – if we’re using a dramatically expanded definition of the word “cool” – is that they can pair to both the console and a Bluetooth-enabled PC or laptop, then switch between both sources with a double-tap or hold of the pairing button. In what could be good news for owners of older, Xbox One-era wireless controllers, Microsoft are now rolling out a firmware update that brings this same quick-switch functionality to the more aged pads.
newyorkcitynews.net

Qualcomm keen to work with India on 5G technology

New York [US], September 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a good meeting with Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon and noted that India has the scale for ambitious projects, sources said. Amon expressed enthusiasm to work with India on ambitious digital transformation programmes including in 5G, PM WANI and others....
VentureBeat

Manage your Apple devices from your Windows computer with this $9 device management solution

It’s a phenomenon that Apple loyalists are far too familiar with: every time the company introduces a new slate of products, your current device mysteriously malfunctions. It’s not a conspiracy—not really. Planned obsolescence is a real thing, and it’s not only Apple that’s guilty of such. But the Cupertino tech giant does it in a more deliberate manner, resulting in lawsuits that fine them for slowing down their own devices like iPhones.
