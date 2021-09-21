Anderson County's COVID cases up 13.5%, six deaths
Tennessee reported 53,455 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, from 53,588 the week before. Tennessee ranked first among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week, coronavirus cases in the United States increased 1.1% from the week before, with 1,030,256 cases reported. With 2.05% of the country's population, Tennessee had 5.19% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 36 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.www.oakridger.com
