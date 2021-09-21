CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Single-chip GaN Gate Driver Boosts Speed and Integration in Industrial, Home Automation

Electronic Engineering Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST's STDRIVEG600 half-bridge gate driver has high current output and 45ns propagation delay to handle high-frequency switching of GaN enhancement-mode FETs. STMicroelectronics’ STDRIVEG600 half-bridge gate driver has high current output and 45ns propagation delay, closely matched between high-side and low-side outputs, to handle high-frequency switching of GaN enhancement-mode FETs. Also...

