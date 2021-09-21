Single-chip GaN Gate Driver Boosts Speed and Integration in Industrial, Home Automation

There are already at least 23,500 APIs available, and this number may merely be the tip of the iceberg. API integration is a type of seamless connectivity that enables businesses to automate operations and improve data sharing and embedding across several apps and systems. Firms with 150-300 workers use 100 applications across their company, according to the 2019 Annual SaaS Trends Report, whereas companies with over 600 employees use 300 apps. An API integration platform built in the cloud is required to link today's contemporary cloud APIs.

