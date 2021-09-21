CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Sypool Lists on AscendEX

coinspeaker.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAscendEX is excited to announce the listing of the Sypool token (SYP) under the trading pair USDT/SYP on Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. UTC. AscendEX will be integrating Staking and DeFi Yield Farming functionalities for Sypool. In celebration of the SYP listing, AscendEX and the SYP team will launch a number of limited-time promotional events, taking place between 12:00 a.m. UTC, on Sept. 22, and 12:00 a.m. UTC, on Sept. 29, 2021. By depositing and trading SYP tokens, users will have the chance to share SYP pooled rewards worth up to 100,000 USDT.

www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Related
coinspeaker.com

Aqarchain.io Real Estate Investing Platform launches AQR Token IEO on MENA leading Emirex Exchange

Aqarchain.io, a blockchain-powered real estate investing platform whose aim is to create a decentralized ecosystem where investment in real estate is as easy as investing in shares on the stock market, is pleased to announce an IEO partnership with Emirex, leading cryptocurrency exchange in the MENA region, to launch the AQR utility token IEO on the Emirex exchange.
MARKETS
coinspeaker.com

How Waggle Is Besting Vesting to Create Liquid Market for Reserve Tokens

Waggle believes it has found a way to circumvent onerous vesting schedules by providing an avenue for teams that require additional capital – without breaking the terms of the original vesting contract. Did you hear the story about the tortoise and the hare? The hare starts the race in a...
MARKETS
coinspeaker.com

3 Strategies to Use on the CryptoAltum High Leverage, Zero Commission MT5 Platform

Cryptocurrency trading has evolved into a highly technical affair. This craft is not about making a string of lucky bets. Instead, traders can undertake a detailed analysis of markets and trends to make informed decisions. Additionally, the emergence of specialized trading software like the MetaTrader 5 has elevated the technical...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Instruments#Usdt Syp#Spl#Mint Sap#Serum#Twitter
coinspeaker.com

THRUST: Crypto’s Most Efficient Passive Portfolio Builder

Thrust is a new economic powerhouse built on the BSC (Binance Smart Chain) with a robust mission of building portfolios for the holders. It leverages frictionless farming aligned with the latest DeFi products to ensure high-end security and safety to the holders. Thrust is seen as the next generation’s IRA...
MARKETS
coinspeaker.com

Ardadex Protocol Kicks Off Token Sale to Early Adopters

Ardadex Protocol, the next generation of decentralized finance has announced its launch on Cardano Blockchain. Ardadex Protocol will combine both DEX/AMM and NFT functionalities. The debutant DeFi token-ARDAN, which prides itself on being the next generation of DeFi “built to disrupt the traditional financial ecosystem,” is powered by the Ardadex...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
coinspeaker.com

Ethereum: Investment or Waste of Money?

Although experts advise investors to stay with well-known coins like Ethereum, this does not diminish the investment’s risk. To start off, first of all, what is this thing Ethereum? Ethereum gives free access to digital money and data-friendly services to everyone, regardless of background or location. It’s the system that underpins the ether (ETH) cryptocurrency and the millions of applications available today.
CURRENCIES
coinspeaker.com

Bringing Bitcoin to DeFi World

Sovryn is a project that is trying to bring Bitcoin firmly into the DeFi space. Although cryptocurrency began with a vision of peer-to-peer transactions through Distributed Ledger Technology, that has vastly changed over the past decade. While transactions remain the primary focus of the blockchain, so much more has been added to it. Now blockchain technology supports a wide range of industries and an even wider range of applications. Since its inception, it has grown to accommodate DeFi, NFTs, real estate tokenization, and many more.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Over Half of Bitcoin and Crypto Investors Buy Digital Assets for This One Reason: New Bakkt Survey

A survey commissioned by digital asset platform Bakkt is revealing the most popular reason for investing in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The survey, which polled over 2,000 US consumers in July 2021, says more than half of those who purchased crypto assets in the last six months wanted to accumulate value in the long term. Other less popular reasons include facilitating online and offline commerce.
MARKETS
coinspeaker.com

Freemoon Announces the Development of Its Smart Contract Placed on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain

Freemoon, a deflationary token protocol ecosystem, has announced the development of its smart contract placed on the Ethereum ERC-20 and Binance Smart Chain BEP-20. The smart contract which is fused into the Freemoon economic system is designed to automatically distribute finances among participants in the Freemoon finance ecosystem. Over time, the Freemoon coin will increase in price by 1000 times the profit.
MARKETS
coinspeaker.com

FUFU Announces IDO on BSC Station and NFTPad, Launch Starts September 30th

FUFU, the go-to platform for users to create interactive quizzes, and earn NFTs through their reward system, announced its IDO date that would begin on 30st September via BSC Station Launchpad and NFTPad. The listing will be on Pancakeswap and participants will be able to claim the tokens approximately 30 minutes after the listing.
MARKETS
coinspeaker.com

Launchpad TG DAO 3.0 Has Announced Its Launch and Is Preparing for a Private Token Sale Round

Launchpad TG DAO 3.0, a part of the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) TG Ecosystem, has announced that it is launching its platform and is preparing for a private round of TGDAO token sales. The TG DAO 3.0 platform offers a full range of services for the development and launching of blockchain projects and startups from the real economic sector. Launchpad TG DAO 3.0 offers, in particular, services such as acceleration, legal support, and packaging of start-ups, as well as attracting investments for further development.
AGRICULTURE
coinspeaker.com

COTI to Issue “Djed”, the First Algorithmic Stablecoin on Cardano

Charles Hoskinson, the Founder of Cardano (ADA), one of the world’s largest blockchain platforms, revealed during the Cardano Summit that COTI will serve as the official issuer of a new stablecoin, based on the Djed stablecoin protocol, for the fast-growing Cardano ecosystem. The Djed stablecoin protocol is based on an...
MARKETS
coinspeaker.com

Following the Recent Crypto Ban, EMCD Offers a Good Discount and a Data Center Close to China

Leading crypto mining pool EMCD has announced that they have slashed their commission fees by 30% in response to the regulatory shutdown in China. These lower commission fees are valid for as long as users choose to work with EMCD. Those interested in taking advantage of the lower mining costs can do so by entering the promo code “FREECRYPTO” when they sign up. The offer is available by October 31.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Hair-products maker Olaplex IPO prices above range to raise $1.5 billion

Olaplex Holdings Inc. said Thursday its initial public offering priced at $21 a share, above the proposed price range of $17-$19 a share, that had been raised from an original $14-$16 a share earlier this week. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hair-products maker also upsized the deal to 73.7 million shares, up from earlier plans to offer 67 million shares. The company raised $1.5 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. The will start trading on the Nasdaq later Thursday under the symbol OLPX. After the IPO, investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corp. will own about 78.2% of the company's shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy