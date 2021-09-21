CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowe: Tom Hess caps great month with victory over Pete Weber at PBA50 Tour event

By KENT LOWE
When it comes to wrapping up a lot of things in just one afternoon, Tom Hess found the way to do it on the PBA50 Tour on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. It’s been a really good September for bowling’s senior tour. It is a shame that some of the biggest names, arguably some of the biggest names on either the regular or senior tour, do not have some form of over the air television for at least one of their majors for people to see them in action.

theadvocate.com

East Ascension rides runners to lopsided victory over Walker

Walter Samuel and Jacorey Johnson each ran for more than 100 yards apiece as East Ascension pulled away from Walker for a 48-28 win Thursday night at Walker. They combined to produce 12 runs longer than 10 yards. Samuel had a 34-yard touchdown run, and Johnson scored on runs of 5 and 10 yards.
theadvocate.com

Jahri Evans, Kyle Williams, late UL baseball coach Tony Robichaux among nine headed to Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

NATCHITOCHES — A pair of six-time Pro Bowl linemen, New Orleans Saints guard Jahri Evans and Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams, join the late Tony Robichaux, the winningest coach in Louisiana college baseball history, among a group of nine competitive-ballot inductees chosen for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.
LOUISIANA STATE

