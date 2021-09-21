Lowe: Tom Hess caps great month with victory over Pete Weber at PBA50 Tour event

When it comes to wrapping up a lot of things in just one afternoon, Tom Hess found the way to do it on the PBA50 Tour on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. It’s been a really good September for bowling’s senior tour. It is a shame that some of the biggest names, arguably some of the biggest names on either the regular or senior tour, do not have some form of over the air television for at least one of their majors for people to see them in action.