HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper notes that the proactive policing his department is doing appears to be working from a statistical standpoint. "So far this year, we have crime down an additional over 30%," Hooper said. "The first year I was here, we were able to lower crime about 28% and now we're down an additional 30-some percent and so, we've reduced crime over 50% in the three years since we implemented our intelligence-led policing strategy."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO