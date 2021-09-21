CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little controversy as LHSAA begins annual fall executive committee meeting Tuesday

By ROBIN FAMBROUGH
theadvocate.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are looking for something controversial or contentious, the LHSAA executive committee's annual fall meeting probably won’t be the place to find it. A light agenda that features staff reports, planning for the LHSAA’s two-year classification process and its annual convention in January are part of the two-day meeting that begins at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the LHSAA office. The meeting concludes with a 9 a.m. Wednesday session.

