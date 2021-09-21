CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California militia member pleads guilty to conspiracy charge

The Associated Press
 10 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — An alleged member of a California right-wing militia group pleaded guilty Monday to charges stemming from the fatal shooting of a federal guard in Oakland more than a year ago.

Kenny Miksch, 21, became the fourth member of the so-called Grizzly Scouts to plead guilty to conspiring to obstruct justice, KTVU-TV reported. He faces 20 years in prison when sentenced.

The men are accused of conspiring to destroy communications and other records about the May 29, 2020, killing of federal security officer David Patrick Underwood and attempted murder of his partner as they guarded the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland.

The officers were shot while a large demonstration over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis was underway nearby. Prosecutors said Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Carrillo, 32, fatally shot Underwood and wounded his partner. They said Carrillo used the protest as cover for the crime and for his escape. Carrillo has pleaded not guilty.

The Grizzly Scouts identified with the decentralized “boogaloo” movement, which calls for armed conflict against the government, federal prosecutors said.

Miksch was responsible for the group’s training and firearms instruction, prosecutors said.

