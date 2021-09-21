CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Street Closures Coming To Downtown Pittsburgh On Tuesday And Wednesday For Filming Of Movie

 10 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Expect to see more movie crews around downtown Pittsburgh.

The city says filming will be happening this week, and 7th Street between Liberty and Penn avenues will be closed between 6 a.m. on Tuesday and 4 a.m. on Wednesday. Sidewalks will also be off-limits.

If you are parked in the area, your vehicle needed to be moved by 8 p.m. on Monday.

The city added a few bus stops along 7th Street will also be impacted.

Peter Schupp
10d ago

how much of that 💰 is coming back to the taxpayers.?? hum let me see lower parking fees . no nothing all in peduto pockets

