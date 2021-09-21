Cloudy with a Chance of Podcast: Climate Central

Cloudy with a Chance of Podcast is back with another episode that touches on our changing climate. Sean Sublette got his bachelors and masters at Penn State University in meteorology. He worked for NASA and as a broadcast meteorologist before working at Climate Central. Climate Central is a non-profit organization made up of leading scientists and journalists who do research and report facts about our changing climate.

Sean spoke to McCall and Kirstie about some Miami Valley specific trends in precipitation and temperature. They also took a broader view on how a warming atmosphere and rising sea-level can impact hurricane season.

Sean shared where Climate Central gets their data and explains how the public can learn more about climate change and steps that can be done to mitigate it.

If you want to explore more of the data from Climate Central click here.

