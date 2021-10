COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Statehouse will host several combat veterans and their families for the Ohio Military Hall of Fame’s 22nd annual induction ceremony. Last year, organizers were forced to cancel the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, they are making the final preparations to honor the 15 inductees in the Valor Class 2021 in-person this year.

OHIO STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO