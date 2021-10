Ben Simmons is not walking through that door. Despite the 76ers' best efforts to bring their three-time All-Star back into the fold, Simmons appears to be committed to his pledge of never playing another game for Philadelphia. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Saturday that some of Simmons' teammates wanted to travel to Los Angeles to meet with him, but they were turned away because Simmons made it clear that he won't change his stance.

