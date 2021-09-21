CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP operatives charged with funneling $25,000 from Russian citizen to Trump campaign in 2016

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Justice Department on Monday charged two prominent Republican operatives who allegedly helped a Russian citizen illegally donate $25,000 to the Trump campaign in 2016. Jesse Benton, 43, and Doug Wead, 75, were charged in a six-count indictment and made their first appearance in DC District Court. They're accused of conspiring to violate campaign finance laws, making an illegal foreign contribution and helping submit false records to the Federal Election Commission. Information about their defense attorneys wasn't immediately available.

