We’ve got the full breakdown of Carrie Ann Inaba’s ‘Lady in Red’ look for last night’s ‘Dancing With The Stars’ episode, plus her thoughts on the performances!. This judge is on fire! Carrie Ann Inaba opted for a fierce, bright red and chic look for last night’s Dancing With The Stars episode, as we kicked things off with the first elimination of season 30! The longtime judge turned heads in a “fiery red gown by Stello,” that featured a “timeless silhouette with a keyhole detail for a little added flair,” explained her stylist Rhonda Spies. “We wanted to keep the look modern and decided on solid gold jewelry and a statement ring to add a little bling with jewels by Neil Lane and Dena Kemp.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO