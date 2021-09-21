Connecting Fathers to Their Children: Families First & The Urban League
Building resilient families in our community takes collaboration, creativity and innovation. The Families First and The Urban League of Greater Atlanta collaboration which began in February 2020 to provide young, incarcerated fathers the opportunity to connect to their children is an example of creative solutions to help our families move from surviving to thriving. Sitting down with social worker and Program Director at Family First’s Parenting Plus division Shakenna Gray, Gray shared a wealth of valuable information about programs and services within Parenting Plus. This included the partnership with The Urban League of Greater Atlanta as well as Families First’s own work through their Parenting Time program.saportareport.com
