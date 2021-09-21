Connecting Fathers to Their Children: Families First & The Urban League

The father of Gabby Petito has announced a new charity in her name, which will be dedicated to helping families locate their missing children.Joseph Petito said the Gabby Petito Foundation would provide resources and guidance to families trying to bring their children home.“No one should have to find their child on their own,” he said, announcing the new charity on Twitter on Saturday.“We are looking to help people in similar situations as Gabby,” Mr Petito said, before adding the hashtag #gabbypetito and a link to the foundation’s website.The website is still under construction, and a note on the site...

