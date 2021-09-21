CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This New Netflix Show Is Getting Absolutely Roasted By Viewers

By Allie Capps
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s never a good sign for Netflix when they release a brand new original show on their platform and within three days it’s already surrounded by controversy. It’s an even worse sign when that show bombs hard enough that it can only manage to be the 75th most popular show on the platform according to FlixPatrol.

Netflix Cancels Expensive New Show After Just One Season

It’s been a while since Netflix canceled a high-profile original show, but the streaming service is back to wielding the axe above the head of content that doesn’t perform up to standard. The latest episodic project to bite the dust is Hit & Run, which only premiered on August 6th but has already been consigned to the scrapheap, as per Deadline.
Netflix Added 12 New Movies/TV Shows Today

On the last day of September, Netflix gave its viewers 12 new shows and movies to check out before all of the streaming platforms begin to roll out their spooky season lineup. From new anime to continuations of favorite shows, Netflix gave us a sneak peak of what’s to come in October.
Fans Can’t Get Enough Of This New Survival Horror Show On Netflix

With so many poorly produced cheesy horror shows these days, it makes sense that when something truly special arrives that people would sing its praises from the rooftops. Thanks to Netflix, people have access to more viewing options than ever before including some international releases. Now a South Korean survival horror show is currently the third most popular program on the entire platform with fans going wild for it on Twitter.
Decider

New Movies + Shows to Watch this Weekend: ‘Midnight Mass’ on Netflix + More

Happy first Friday of Fall, everyone! There’s a slight crispness to the air that wasn’t there before, and all around stores are breaking out the Halloween candy/decorations. Everything just feels fresh and new, and that does not stop with the season; your favorite streaming platforms are adding to the newness with a batch of hot new movies and shows available to stream. And whether you prefer Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, there are a ton of new and exciting titles on every platform to check out this weekend. But before you drown in the options, let Decider help you point out the freshest picks! We are here to help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.
SlashGear

Netflix’s Jigsaw series will let viewers watch episodes in any order

Netflix has a new thriller series in the pipeline called Jigsaw that will allow viewers to watch the first seven of the eight total episodes in any order they’d like. Though this isn’t the first time a series has been released with a non-linear episodic format, it is a first for Netflix, which has previously experimented with interactive storytelling.
Arcane, Netflix’s League of Legends Show Gets November Release Date

Netflix has revealed a November release date of its League of Legends animated show, Arcane. The show, produced alongside League of Legends developer Riot, will be available to stream from November 6. In addition to the release date news, Netflix has also released a brand new trailer for the show, as part of its Tudum fan event.
Britney vs Spears: Netflix announces new show by releasing conservatorship audio

Netflix have announced their Britney Spears documentary, Britney Vs Spears.In a teaser trailer for the film, Spears can be heard leaving a message for her attorney in a clip dating from 2009. The teaser confirms that a full trailer will follow tomorrow (22 September).Britney Vs Spears is directed by Erin Lee Carr and has been in production for around a year.The documentary is said to revolve around Spears’ controversial conservatorship and will feature figures that know the pop star.Earlier this month, Spears’ father Jamie, asked a judge to end the conservatorship that has ran for 13 years. Britney vs Spears...
'Tiger King 2' among new true crime shows on Netflix

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Tiger King 2, a sequel to the popular docuseries Tiger King, is in the works at Netflix. The streaming service shared the news Thursday alongside a teaser for its slate of new true crime shows. Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, a docuseries about former exotic...
Dale Brisby’s Netflix Show Teaches Viewers How to Be Cowboys for the Instagram Age

Dale Brisby’s Facebook bio describes him as a “legendary bull rider and Snapchatter”—a twenty-first-century duality of man if there ever was one. There’s some debate about the former: although Brisby spends most of his new Netflix reality series, How to Be a Cowboy, talking himself up as the greatest rodeo cowboy alive, the champion bronc-busters he fraternizes with politely beg to differ.
Netflix Shares New Viewership Data on Most Popular TV Shows and Films

Netflix shared an updated look at its most popular TV shows and films, which revealed very few surprises for those who have been paying attention. On the TV side, “Bridgerton” is the most-watched show in terms of the number of accounts that watched and the total minutes viewed. On the film side, “Bird Box” was the top when it came to total minutes viewed while the Chris Hemsworth-led “Extraction” led among the number of accounts. All data is based in the first 28 days of a title’s release.
9 brand new TV shows and films coming to Netflix in October

Things are gonna get pretty snuggly in October as the nights get shorter and the weather gets chillier, and Netflix has ensured that they have all of the shows and films to keep us entertained as we squirrel ourselves back indoors for the beginning of the colder months. So what can you expect in October? Find out here…
Netflix’s New K-Drama ‘Squid Game’ is the Wildest Show of the Year

If you’ve been on the internet in the past two weeks, there’s a good chance you’ve heard about Squid Game either through meme, tweet, or plain old fashioned review form. The new Korean series debuted on Netflix September 17, and has since dominated the online conversation thanks to its sheer WTF factor. While Korean culture has been making its mark on western audiences in recent years with movies like Parasite and pop groups such as BTS, this bona fide hit cements the country as a 21st-century pop culture juggernaut.
Netflix gives viewers a list of Halloween Movies & Shows coming in October

Halloween season is upon us, and many fans are anxious and excited about the Halloween movies. Netflix has released its ‘Netflix and Chills’ list to watch for all viewers of its streaming platform. Starting October 1st, Scaredy Cats, Escape the Undertaker, There’s Someone Inside Your House, Season 3 of You,...
New Netflix Kids’ Show Karma's World Is Inspired By Ludacris’ Daughter

Dropping next month is a new animated series for kids on Netflix filled with music and life lessons. Karma’s World is about a little girl who wants to use her talents to change the world. Created by multi-award-winning rapper, actor, producer and philanthropist Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, the animated show was inspired by his oldest daughter Karma and has been years in the making.
Netflix's Idris Elba-Starrer The Harder They Fall Gets New Trailer

Netflix has shared a new trailer for its upcoming western, The Harder They Fall. The streaming service has also revealed the official synopsis for the movie. The synopsis for The Harder They Fall reads, “When outlaw Nat Love discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary, his right and left-hand men--hot-tempered Bill Pickett and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth--and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including "Treacherous" Trudy Smith and Cherokee Bill, and they are not a group that knows how to lose.” In The Harder They Fall, Nat Love, a former slave turned one of the most notorious cowboys in the Old West, is out for revenge against Rufus Buck. The trailer promises several stylish gunfights and action sequences.
