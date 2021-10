Our markets have been on an uptrend with very little volatility since the “pandemic recession” of March 2020. So far this year, the S&P 500 is up significantly and showed no signs of stopping until September. (Not to mention, historically, September has the worst track record of any month.) Volatility returned in September, with the market index down 2% over the last five days (as of 9/21). This is not a huge move. In fact, it is quite mild for a stock market move. With fears of inflation and the Federal Reserve tapering, the market has been paying attention. The big question mark hitting the global economy in September is China.

