Peyton Manning takes hilarious shot at New England Patriots during 'Monday Night Football'

By Andrew Olson
saturdaydownsouth.com
 10 days ago

The New England Patriots will never live down spygate. During the ManningCast of Monday night’s Detroit-Green Bay game, Peyton Manning joked that Green Bay must have heard his Friday conversation with Eli Manning as the Packers were following their suggested game plan of emphasizing the running game. “I think our...

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

