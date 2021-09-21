Patrick Lynch Public Library, other county libraries rebounding nicely from COVID-19
Once Patrick Lynch Public Library, and the other five county libraries in the Southeast Oklahoma Library System in Arkoma, Heavener, Spiro, Talihina and Wister, came back from being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Southeast Oklahoma Library System Regional Supervisor and Patrick Lynch Public Library Manager Leslie Langley told members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization’s meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin that “we’re going gangbusters.www.poteaudailynews.com
